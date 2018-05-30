Director Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment have come together to make films. Ali's banner Window Seat Films LLP and Reliance Entertainment will be jointly producing his next venture on a 50:50 partnership. This is one of the most interesting creative collaborations of late.

Imtiaz Ali is a Bollwood filmmaker known for his new-age films like Socha Naa Tha, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He has also proved himself as a writer and producer. He is all thrilled to work with Reliance Entertainment.

In a statement released to media, Imtiaz Ali said, "With this highly creative and business-oriented combination, we will promise you that the creative innovation of Imtiaz Ali and Global Marketing, Distribution Capabilities of Reliance Entertainment will be bringing out memorable films in future."

Reliance Entertainment is also equally delighted over collaborating with Imtiaz Ali. Its Chairman Amitabh Jhunjhunwala said, "We are happy to be associating with a creative person like Imtiaz Ali. We promise everyone that this combination will bring you more entertaining films with values and also with a global standard in every aspect of filmmaking that can be watched by everyone in the theatre."

Reliance Entertainment has produced, distributed and released more than 300 films till date in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi.

The banner has earlier had creative partnerships with Phantom Films (Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Manthena, Vikas Bhel, Vikramaditya Motwani), Rohit Shetty Pictures, Plan C Studios (Neeraj Pandey), Y NOT Studios (S. Sashikanth). It has delivered a huge hit like Golmaal 4 in 2017. This year, they have films at various production stages with superstars like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.