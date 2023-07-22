A day after filling chargesheet against eight teachers for producing fake degrees to get higher grades, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday chargesheeted nine persons for securing jobs in the prestigious Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on fraudulent documents.

Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police produced the chargesheet in case FIR No. 26/2015 under sections 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against nine persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura after having committed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of certificates, etc.

Accused submitted fake documents to get appointments in SKIMS

According to the spokesman of the Crime Branch, the case owes its origin to an official communication received by Crime Branch Kashmir from the Director, SKIMS Soura who complained that according to SKIMS Soura order No. SIMS-23 (P) of 2015, among others namely Shakoor Ahmad Tantray son of Mohammad Yousuf Tantray R/o Ponipora Kulgam, Mohammad Shahid Murtaza son of Mohammad Shaban Dar R/o Wanpora Kulgam, Shazia Hassan daughter of Ghulam Hassan R/o Kulpora Srandoo Kulgam, Mudasir Bashir Sofi son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi R/o Noorbagh Kulgam and Shameem Ahmad Naik son of Hamidullah Naik R/o Banimullah Kulgam were appointed as Nursing Orderlies subject to verification/ genuineness of their academic credentials/ Date of Birth certificates etc.

Date of Birth certificates were forged

However, as per the verification report furnished by the Joint Secretary (Verification), J&K State Board of School Education, Kashmir it transpired that the academic/ D.O.B. certificates submitted by the above-named individuals were fake and forged. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26 of 2015 came to be registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir and the investigation was started to probe into the allegations.

During the investigation, it was determined that, in addition to the five accused individuals named above, two more individuals namely Aamir Hassan Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan R/o Badrakund Ganderbal and Jehangir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar R/o Ashmuji Kulgam had also produced fake/ forged certificates for securing the said job in SKIMS Soura. It also came to the fore during the investigation that two persons, namely Rashid-ul-Hassan Gojjar son of Ghulam Hassan R/o Aarigutnoo Kulgam, and Mohammad Akbar Lone (now deceased) son of Ghulam Rasool Lone R/o Gund Fatehpora Anantnag were responsible for forging and fabrication of the marks cards for monetary considerations, he said.

Evidence collected during the investigation has established individual and collective criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC have been committed by the nine accused persons; accordingly, charge-report (challan) of the instant Case has been presented before the Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar for judicial determination.