Within hours after attacking two migrant labourers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district a group of terrorists fired on employees of the Forest Department deployed at the Pulwama area to check timber smuggling by the mafia. Two employees of the Forest Department were injured in the terror attack.

According to police, information was received about a terror crime incident at Bangender Bridge in Pulwama in which two forest department employees got injured. Senior police officers along with additional reinforcement reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts.

Police Station Rajpora received information through reliable sources that terrorists had fired upon a team of forest department of district Budgam causing injuries to two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajpora in the district Pulwama.

However, the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment. Both the injured have been identified as Imran Yousaf Wani son of Mohammad Yousaf Wani resident of Mohnu, Chararisherif (bullet injury in the thigh)and shifted to SHMS Hospital for specialized treatment, and Jahangir Ahmed Chechi (Forester) son of Gh Mohiudin Chechi resident of Gogjipather, Chadoora.(minor superficial injuries and discharged after first aid).

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 79/2023 under sections 16,20 UAP ( Act) , 307 IPC, and 7/ 27 IA Act got registered in PS Rajpora and an investigation has been initiated.

Soon after the incident whole area was cordoned off by Police, Army, and CAPFs, and an intensive search operation was launched.

During the search of the scene of the crime, two empty fired cartridges of AK-47 ammunition and one bullet head were recovered from the spot. However, the search operation is going on.

Attack exposes the involvement of terror groups in timber smuggling

Although senior police officers have started an investigation in this case, it is believed that terrorists attacked the team of the Forest Department to terrorize them to allow timber smuggling.

Initial reports said that some terror groups are involved in smuggling timber from the forest areas of Kashmir Valley. It was only Forest Department received information about the illegal falling of trees and smuggling of timbers that a team was deployed.

Earlier two migrant labourers were attacked by terrorists

Earlier on late Tuesday evening, terrorists attacked and injured two non-local labourers in Anantnag district. After the incident, a search operation was conducted by cordoning off the entire area so that the terrorists could be nabbed.

This is the second attack in five days. Earlier on July 13, terrorists shot three laborers from Bihar after entering a house in the Gagran area, 150 meters from the SOG camp in Shopian district.

Police said that terrorists shot at two non-Kashmiri labourers in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag. After this, the terrorists fled. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, after getting information, senior officials reached the spot.