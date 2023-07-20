Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police filed chargesheet against nine persons including one agent for producing fake degrees in the Education Department to higher grades.

These teachers have been chargesheeted by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu in case FIR No. 19/2018 under section 420,465,467,468,471 201 120-B RPC Police Station EOW Crime Branch Jammu for arranging fake degrees and using them for securing higher grades in the Education Department.

The spokesman of the Crime Branch said that a 489-page challan has been produced against eight teachers and the agent through whom they procured fake bachelor's degrees in Physical Education in the name of the Global Open University of Nagaland.

Eight accused physical education teachers and the agent are identified as:

Shaida Akhter daughter of Ghulam Qadar R/o Chowkian Darhal district Rajouri.

Gulzar Hussain, son of Mohammad Iqbal R/o Darhal Chowkian district Rajouri.

Parveen Akhter, daughter of Noor Hussain R/o W.No 1 Kheora Rajouri.

Kuldeep Singh son of Suroop Singh of Nowshera of Rajouri.

Jamil Hussain, son of Lal Din of Dodsan Bala Tehsil and district Rajouri.

Attamjeet Singh, son of Ram Singh R/o Nowshera Rajouri.

Raghubir Chander son of Kundan Lal R/o Patrara tehsil of district Rajouri.

Neelam Kumari Sharma daughter of Raj Ram Sharma R/o Thandapani Teshil Sundarbani District Rajouri.

Mohd Shabir son of Mohammad Sadeeq R/o Saimsamit Tehsil Thanamandi district Rajouri at present House No. 181 Balwal Jammu (Agent who arranged fake degrees)

Trained unemployed youth had filed the complaint

The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by the unemployed physical trained youth of the district of Rajouri which inter-alia alleged that during the year 2010 about 130 appointments were made in district Rajouri by Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board J&K and most of the the candidates were having C.P.ED i.e. Certificate in Physical Education.

The BP.ED Certificates were managed by the teachers from the Global Open University Nagaland, whereas they never physically joined the University for attending the classes for BP Ed.

Likewise, many other physical education teachers managed B.P.Ed degrees, through agents and produced the same before District Youth Services and Sports Officer at the time joined their duties and succeeded in getting grade pay of Rs. 2800 instead of Rs 2400 grade pay.

During the course of the investigation, statements of complainants were recorded and obtained a record from the concerned department, Fake BP. Ed Degrees were seized in the case and it is found that the accused candidates were appointed as Physical Education Teachers in Rajouri District on the CP. Ed basis, however, they later produced BP. Ed Certificates before the competent authority and succeeded in getting the higher grade pay of Rs 2800 to which they were not entitled to. The seized record reveals that eight accused as mentioned above have managed fake BP ED certificates with the help of the agent.