Bigg Boss 16 finale is right around the corner and the buzz around the show is at an all time high. With each contestant giving one another a fierce competition, the audience are already rooting for their favourite celeb to win the show. Amid all this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first finalist of BB 16. Yes, you read that right!

Who all are left?

Nimrit is definitely going to be there in the finale as she has won the task to enter into the finale. After Tina Datta's eviction; Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer and MC Stan are the contestants still playing to be a part of the finale. While many are happy with Nimrit entering the finale, many on social media have called her "undeserving".

Social media unhappy

"To be honest every season of bigg boss has been biased this show is biased only #biggboss16 and it will continue every season," one user wrote. "The TTFW task series was specially designed for Nimrit. Today Shiv did try to play & I loved that but BB stopped him saying he shouldn't interfere. But when Nimrit kept asking Stan to play for herself & Pri to eliminate Sumbul, BB didn't say a word#ShivThakare | #BB16," another user wrote.

"I stopped watching this biased show long back.. After reading the tweets here it seems #BigBoss16 has not yet stopped favouring its favorites," a Twitter user wrote. "The biased behavior of @BiggBoss towards Nimrit is just so evident. They didn't let Shiv strategize to win the TTF for himself. @ColorsTV #ShivThakare," another Twitter user wrote.

"What has #NimritKaurAhluwlia done to be first finalist. When she came she was gifted captaincy in khairat by @BiggBoss and again when show is ending she's gifted captaincy. Once #ShivThakare gave her captaincy. So biased @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. Seems she's low in votes #BiggBoss16," one more social media user commented.