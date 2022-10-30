With almost one month down for the show, Bigg Boss 16 has made quite some buzz and frenzy on social media. From massive fights to blooming love stories, we are getting to see it all this season. And with some of the biggest names inside the house, we couldn't have expected any less either.

While there are many A-listers inside the house, when it comes to fashion, there's no competing Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Here's taking a look at the Choti Sardarni actress and her best fashion moments inside the house. With one month of the show airing, Nimrit has definitely emerged as one of the obvious finalists of the show.

What sets Nimrit apart

From maintaining her strong point of view to standing up for herself, the diva is the leading name in audience's favourite list. No wonder even Abdu Rozik, one of the most popular contestants this season, has also lost his heart to this Punjabi beauty.

Nimrit on facing Salman Khan's weekend ka vaar

Before entering the show, Nimrit had spoken about facing Salman Khan's wrath on the show. "I feel Bigg Boss is like going to hostel and he (Salman) is the warden of the show. He will make sure that you are in check. It is like a weekly report card you get which is great and would take all the inputs he gives making sure that I am staying afoot to what I believe in," she told Bollywood Life in an interview.

She also added that she would love to take everything in consideration. She added that Salman Khan's advice will always be imperative and important.