Unlike last weekend, Salman Khan is back with his Shukruvaar Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss and it seems that this weekend will not be an easy one for the contestants as the host will be seen schooling a few of them following their game plan.

Salman Khan schools contestants

The latest episode will see Salman Khan giving a reality check to Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqueer over their poor performance in the show. Following this, the 'Tiger 3' actor will also talk about the captaincy task which led to arguments in the house as Nimrit chose Shiv as a captain over the ration.

The 56-year-old actor will also praise Abdu Rozik for showing his real and positive side to the audience instead of getting into heated arguments and baseless debates inside the house. Though a few contestants were given an insight into their performance, reports state that there will be no elimination this week.

No elimination this week?

The nominated contestants for this week are Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig. If reports and speculations are to be believed, Gori, who was believed to have got the least number of votes, has received good votes and wasn't the least-voted contestant. Thus, the makers decided not to eliminate anyone from the show.

So, this week there will be no elimination and all are safe and will continue in the race to win the show.