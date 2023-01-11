It's time to enjoy the family week of Bigg Boss 16. After three months of rigorous struggle and uncountable fights, the housemates get to see their family members which eventually give them a lot of mental support and strength. In the last two episodes, we saw Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, MC Stan's mom, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother, Archana Gautam's brother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father entering the house.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father questions mandali's unity

All the housemates were seeing greeting each other's family members with affection and love and so did their family members. Despite the rivalry between Priyanka and Nimrit, the latter's dad greeted Priyanka and spoke to her with utmost affection.

However, it seems Nimrit will get upset with her father as he advices his daughter to play solo. The promo of the upcoming episode, which has been shared by Colors, shows Nimrit's father asking her to get out of the mandali, which consists of Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and questions Sajid Khan's statement of Nimrit stabbing them in the back when the time arises.

Will Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia step out of mandali?

Initially, Nimrit tries to justify her father, but then she gets a little pissed and starts crying. She can be heard saying that parents of other children always have good things to say but he always puts her down. Soundarya Sharma can be seen seated next to them while Nimrit's father seems to be little upset with his daughter's behaviour.

Well, this is not the first time when Nimrit has been asked to play solo. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan had also adviced Nimrit to keep her own stand and showcase her own personality. Now, it remains to be seen if the father-daughter duo is able to mend ways or not and if Nimrit decides to take her own stand or continues to play along with the mandali.