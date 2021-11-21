Nikki Tamboli is breathing fire on the latest magazine cover. The Bigg Boss diva has raised the temperature in the bold photoshoot that has now taken over the internet. Nikki became a household name when she became a part of Bigg Boss 14. Her innocence and unpredictable attitude left many to fall-in love with the young actress.

Nikki on mag cover page

Nikki was seen flaunting her assets on the cover page. She paired her neon blazer and pant with sleek hair and minimal makeup. "It's not my fault that am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous," Nikki wrote while sharing the magazine cover. Nikki has been a fitness freak and carries off any outfit with utmost grace and sass.

Nikki's equation with Rahul Vaidya

Nikki had made news for her proximity with Rahul Vaidya on Bigg Boss. However, Rahul had later told her that his girlfriend (now wife Disha Parmar) had asked him to stay away from her. However, on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the two were seen bonding and mingling. "Things are really good with me, Rahul and Abhinav. Even Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are chilling together. Bigg Boss is such a show where you need to pull down others to climb upwards," Nikki had said in an interview.

Tamboli further added, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different show. It is a fantastic show where you need to encourage each other. Without that you cannot go ahead. The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works."