US Envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said that while the Donald Trump administration values Pakistan as a partner, it would not tolerate the country becoming a haven for terrorists.

Haley also attacked China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) saying that the expansion of infrastructure was without respect for rights, unlike India. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for free trade in the Indo-Pacific region, something the Prime Minister had alluded to during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Nikki Haley went on to defend Trump's immigration system, saying it was necessary at a time when terrorism is rampant. She also spoke about the controversial Iran deal, saying that the country needed to be put in check, but was ok with India's use of an Iranian port to ease transport to Afghanistan.

The Indian-origin Envoy is in the country for a three-day visit where she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.