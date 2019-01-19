After ending her high-profile engagement with John Cena, Nikki Bella is currently focusing on her work. The Total Bellas star recently shared her dating preferences and it looks like she is not going to date anyone who stays in front of the camera, and now fans are wondering she was taking a dig at her ex-beau John Cena by revealing her dating preferences.

In the attached clip from Total Bellas season four, Nikki Bella opens up about her personal life with her close friend Nia Jax. Nikki confirms that she is fully single but she is not thrilled that everyone around her is setting her up on dates. As per reports, as of now, Nikki Bella is not ready to date anyone.

At the same time, Nikki Bella did share the intriguing details of what kind of a person she wants to be with after spending many years with WWE champion John Cena.

"I think I'd want like a businessman...like isn't in this industry, is more on the other side of it. You know what I mean?" Nikki shares to Nia Jax. "Isn't like an actor or in front of the camera, I guess I should say."

John Cena's fans know this for a fact that the acclaimed wrestler has been busy with multiple movie projects. In 2018, he starred in the comedy Blockers and played the leading role in the recently released Bumblebee.

Apparently, this is not the first time when news of Nikki Bellas' dating has made headlines. Back in December 2018, months after her split from John Cena, it was speculated that Nikki Bella is reportedly going to date another wrestler. As per an alleged report, the 35-year-old Total Bellas star felt like she is going to end up dating another wrestler only as she always finds herself in situations where she is around wrestlers only.

An alleged insider revealed at that time that Nikki Bella cannot use any dating applications or cannot even opt for usual methods to find a partner. So, the only way she can find the next person to date will be from "the environments she keeps herself in most of the time."

However, based on the current revelation by Nikki Bella, it looks like she is not going to start seeing any wrestler after her breakup with John Cena.

As per earlier reports, she is currently involved with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. So far, the WWE diva has not confirmed the reports of her seeing the acclaimed dancer.