It is hard after a breakup and no one knows it better than Nikki Bella. The Total Bellas star was previously engaged with John Cena and is now having a hard time saying goodbye to the place which she shared with the Bumblebee movie star.

During the Sunday night's premiere of Total Bellas season four, Nikki Bella traveled to Florida to clear out the place which she once shared with WWE Champion John Cena. The couple was once in a happy relationship but suddenly everything went south and they both decided to part ways on a happy note but apparently, things are not that easy as Nikki might have earlier predicted.

In the premiere episode, Nikki Bella opens up about moving out from the house and how she actually feels about it. As per the WWE diva, her split with John Cena has been a very difficult thing and even she does not know if she can get through it.

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after winning the tag fight during WrestleMania 33. WWE fans were excited to know the details about their future plans. However, things didn't work out and the couple decided to end their relationship. The couple was later spotted in Australia for a WWE event but it was stated at that time that Nikki and John are not back together, despite several fake news.

While talking about the stuff and the house which she shared with John Cena, Nikki Bella further admitted that "Moving all my stuff out is just, it makes it closure and I think that's the hardest part. When you move out and you shut that door and you give someone your keys, that just shut the door to your heart, to that love and to the memories. That no new memories will be made, which is so hard to think about."

Nikki Bella further admitted to her mother Kathy that it is actually going to be hard for her to go back to the house but she continues the journey because she does not wish to sit back on the memories and wants to make new memories. As per Entertainment Tonight, Nikki Bella is definitely going to miss the place and it has been the toughest moment post her split with John Cena.

As of now, there are several rumors that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are an alleged couple. More information will be unveiled after either of the two stars make an official comment on it.