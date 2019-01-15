Total Bellas star Nikki Bella remained single after splitting with WWE Champion John Cena. If recent reports are to believed then for the first time after John, Nikki is reportedly getting serious with her former Dancing with the Star partner Artem Chigvintsev and the rumored couple are really into each other. Now fans are wondering whether the new couple will move to Los Angels together or will stay in San Diego only.

Nikki Bella and John Cena were once a serious relationship but due to several personal issues, the famous couple couldn't make their relationship work and decided to call off their engagement. As of now, John Cena is enjoying the success of his latest action-packed movie Bumblebee and his ex-fiancé Nikki Bella is reportedly getting serious for her new beau Artem Chigvintsev.

As per a report by Life and Style magazine via DailyMail, Nikki Bella has moved on with her ex DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star and the ace dancing are reportedly "into each other."

As per the magazine's alleged insider, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got "together for dinner and the chemistry from the dance floor came right back. They hit it off and are taking it slow but are 'really into each other.'"

The 35-year-old Nikki Bella and the 36-year-old Artem Chigvintsev were paired on for Dancing With The Stars season 25 but were later eliminated sixth in 2017.

After splitting with John Cena, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were spotted before Christmas Eve 2018 at a Los Angeles area farmers market and ignited the rumours of dating. The alleged couple later grabbed coffee together and ever since then, they remained close.

Meanwhile, in the recently released sneak peek of Total Bellas season 4, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella revealed to her husband that after splitting with John Cena, Nikki is reportedly planning to move to Los Angeles as San Diego reminds her of WWE wrestler. So, if Nikki Bella moves to L. A., fans are wondering whether DWTS star Artem Chigvintsev will also move with her?

After John Cena, Nikki Bella will not rush into any relationship and there are chances that it will take some time when Nikki will make her alleged relationship with Artem public.