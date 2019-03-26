John Cena's former fiancee Nikki Bella is officially dating her former DWTS partner, Artem Chigvintsev. On Total Bellas, Nikki confirmed her relationship and now everyone is wondering how Cena is taking all the latest updates about Bella's life.

In the season finale of Total Bellas, the 35-year-old Nikki Bella finally talked about the rumours swirling around her and Artem Chigvintsev's alleged relationship. In the episode, Nikki finally confirmed her relationship with Artem and admitted that she is now feeling like a free spirit.

"Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don't know. I have this new level of excitement. I'm just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I'm focusing on me. It's crazy. I never in my life would've thought that like I would've had a lot in common with a Russian."

Following this, Nikki Bella is shown running towards Artem Chigvintsev and later hugging him. The latest couple later sat on Artem's Ducati motorcycle and ride off, just like some old Western movie.

"I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about," Nikki added.

Not only this, but Nikki Bella also shared an intimate Instagram picture in which she is kissing Artem on the cheek. In the caption, she wrote: "Well after that season finale. First thing I'll be talking about this Wednesday... oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots... and smashing my food lol) Swipe up in my IG story. #thebellaspodcast #bellaspodcast."

Where does John Cena stand in all this? Well, ever since John Cena and Nikki Bella parted their ways, fans have speculated that sooner or later, the former couple will reconcile their differences and will get back together. However, that did not happen as John focused his energy on making movies and doing other work-related stuff. Nikki, on the other hand, worked on her health and her reality show, Total Bellas.

Over the years, John Cena and Nikki Bella have shared a good friendship and if Nikki is happy with her new partner, Artem Chigvintsev, then John might not have any problem with it. There is no blood between the two and at the end of the day, all John Cena would want is happiness for his former fiancee.