Nikki Bella and John Cena are not in the relationship anymore but Bella recently poured all her emotions about her ex-fiancé. Chances of them getting together again is pretty slim but as per a report, if the reunion happens in the future, then their close friends would not be surprised.

Nikki Bella and John Cena were due to get married in 2018 but due to some personal issues, the engaged couple called off their wedding. Ever since then, fans are hoping that Nikki and John will reconcile their differences and will get back together. In an earlier interview, Nikki Bella revealed that she is not completely against the idea of getting back together with her ex-fiancé.

"I'm looking for someone I can just spend every night with, whether that could potentially be John again in the future or someone new," Nikki said.

Since then, fans are hoping that Nikki Bella and John Cena will get back together again. As of now, it is not happening in a nearby future but if it does happen then their friends won't be surprised.

As per a report by HollywoodLife, Nikki and John have reportedly been in contact and if they will reunite as a couple, then it won't come as a shock to their close family members. As per an alleged insider, Nikki is reportedly still in love with John.

"Friends and family would not be surprised if Nikki Bella and John Cena really did get back together," the alleged insider further added. "Nikki is still so in love with John, and it's clear the two really do miss one another. They've been talking more and more lately and Nikki still gets so giddy and lights up with talking about John."

At the same time, Nikki Bella's family really like John Cena but at the end of the day, they wish her to move on in her life. As everyone knows this for a fact that Nikki wishes to have children and John doesn't.

"Nikki's family supports her, however, they would like to see her find someone she can have a family with and fulfil all her personal goals and dreams."