Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are reportedly dating and as per reports, the new couple has amazing chemistry with each other. It was a bit obvious for fans to wonder how Jon Cena will react on the latest update on Nikki's love life. As per reports, John is apparently happy for his ex-fiancé.

As earlier reported, the Total Bellas star ended her engagement with pro-WWE wrestler John Cena last summer. Following which, there were rumors that Nikki and John will get back together and soon announce their new marriage date. That did not happen as Nikki decided to move on in her life. According to pictures obtained by TMZ, Bella was recently spotted "making out" with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

As per reports, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been spending time together for a long time but as of now, there is nothing serious going on between them. According to a report by HollywoodLife, John Cena is happy for Nikki Bella and is reportedly supports her in all of her decisions.

An alleged source revealed that John Cena will always love Nikki Bella for the person she was to him and will always respect the time they both shared. In addition to this, if Nikki has found love somewhere else then Bumblebee movie star has no problem with that as he holds no bad blood for his former fiancé.

"If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them. He hasn't heard about them kissing but he is not worried about it because that is what happens when you date someone."

The insider went on to reveal that John Cena does not allow any kind of drama in his personal life and understand that Nikki Bella deserves the best life possible.

"Nikki is an amazing woman to him and she should have the best life possible with anyone she wants," the insider further revealed.

As of this writing, John Cena or is reps have not commented on the recent claims. Besides this, it will only time will decide if Nikki Bella will find true love with Artem Chigvintsev or will get back together with John Cena.