WWE star and John Cena's former fiancé Nikki Bella is currently enjoying the early days of her pregnancy. The Twin Bella star shocked her millions of fans when she decided to show off her baby bump in a completely topless photo.

Earlier this week, the Total Bellas shared a couple of intimate photos and videos to her Instagram story where she showed her growing baby bump at 18 weeks along with her pregnancy. The 36-year-old WWE star also got candid about other parts of her body as in how everything is changing.

In two of the intimate pictures, Nikki Bella stood completely topless in front of her bathroom mirror. She covered both of her breasts with her right hand while she is clicking a mirror selfie from the left hand, giving her millions of followers Botha. Front and side view of her growing belly.

"There is my love. 18 weeks tomorrow," she captioned one of the pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle. In another picture, she got candid about her body and talked about her struggle with retaining so much water.

"It's crazy because a day after workouts abs really pops out in the morning. But the thing I am dealing with is retaining a lot of water throughout the day. I will not look like this tonight. I cannot believe how much I retain in a day," Nikki added. "Obviously boobs have gotten huge." In the subsequent video, Nikki talked about the gray hair and why she is freaking out.

"Look at all my greys. Can you see them? I know you can get your hair dyed when you're pregnant but I feel like I'm losing my hair, jeez. I'm freaking out, that's sad. I maybe need to dye my hair now," she said. You can check out Nikki Bella's topless pictures here.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's glowing relationship:

After parting ways with John Cena, fans speculated that Nikki Bella will get back to him. However, that did not happen and Nikki soon started dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Back in January, she announced in a romantic Instagram post that she is now engaged to Artem. In one of the most romantic pictures, she wrote that she is excited for the coming year 2020 as she agreed to Artem's proposal.

"We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"