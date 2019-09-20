John Cena's former girlfriend Nikki Bella is getting serious with her new boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev. The new couple has been dating for only eight months but is serious about their future. Most recently, they spoke about their plans for having babies.

Most of Nikki Bella and John Cena fans know this for a fact that one of the major reasons behind their split was their indifferences to having a child. However, things are looking pretty great with Artem. On The Bellas Podcast, the former Dancing With the Stars member revealed as to how many children he wants in the future. In addition to this, even Nikki opened up as to how she wants her childbirth experience to go in the future.

"If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that's how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother," Artem revealed during the podcast. He also stated that he never thought of an exact number of children he wants but he can compare it with his parents and since they have two children, the number fits well with him as well.

Nikki Bella then asked her boyfriend if he wants to have a kid with her, for which he confirmed it by saying, "Um, yeah!" Nikki Bella then explained the details about her future motherhood and how she wants to start her family.

"I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once," she admitted. "I want an epidural right when I get into labor. I don't want to feel anything. Those are the things I want," via E! News.

Epidural anesthesia is one of the most popular methods of pain relief during labor. As per several studies, several women have started to request this drug by the name because of its effect.

Apart from this, Nikki Bella gushed over her new boyfriend and his family. She admitted that she has only digitally met his family over FaceTime but his mother seems like "one of the sweetest women in the world, and you're the literally one of the sweetest people I've ever met."

As of now, it is not clear whether or when Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will decide to have kids. But after listening to the podcast, it is clear that Nikki is extremely happy in her life and enjoying every bit of it.