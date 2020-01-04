Total Bellas star Nikki Bella recently announced that she got engaged with her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev back in November 2019. Nikki Bella was in a loving relationship with WWE champion John Cena and now it is being reported how the movie star feels about Nikki's engagement.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were happily together for nearly six years before they called off their engagement in July 2018. Multiple reports were stating that the couple will get back together as there was so much love between these two. However, that did not happen as John Cena and Nikki Bella moved on into their respective lives.

Nikki Bella started dating her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and now she announced via a sweet Instagram post that she and Artem are now an engaged couple.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Nikki captioned a photo. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Fans were very excited to learn about Nikki Bella's engagement and it was pretty obvious that everyone wanted to know how John Cena would react to this update. As per the latest report by HollywoodLife, there is no bad blood between John and Nikki, and the WWE star is very happy for his former fiancé.

"He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John's life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at Wrestlemania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on," reported an alleged insider.

John Cena life after Nikki Bella

After ending the engagement with Nikki Bella, John Cena focused his time on his career but soon movies on with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The 30-year-old Shay works as a product manager at Avigilon — a Motorola Solutions Company. The couple was spotted in Vancouver on multiple occasions and even made red carpet debut at the New York City premiere of Playing With Fire.

Playing With Fire is a family comedy-drama movie directed by Andy Fickman. The movie follows a group of smokejumpers who have to look after three children who have been separated from their respective parents following an accident.

Apart from this, John Cena is also going to star in the Fast & Furious 9 movie. He will also play a major role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie.