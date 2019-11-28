Young Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has admitted that he had suffered from depression due to delay in the release of his latest film Arjun Suravaram, which is slated to hit the screens on November 29.

It is an investigative suspense thriller, which is written and directed by TN Santhosh. "Arjun Suravaram is a film that has an honest message which needs to be conveyed at any cost to the audience. The film is based on the life of a journalist and how he fights for what is right. The film has a thrilling premise as the remake has been changed a lot of screenplay wise," Nikhil Siddhartha told in an interview to 123 Telugu.

Arjun Suravaram happens to be another experimental movie for Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for trying different genres. Hence, there has been a lot of curiosity surrounding it. The movie completed the formalities of the censor board in the last week of April and was to hit the screens on May 1. When it was delayed, the actor had tweeted, saying that the movie would be released after Saaho hit theatres.

Reason behind its delay

Asian Cinemas has acquired the theatrical rights of Arjun Suravaram and kept postponing its release due to back to back release of big-ticket movies. Three months passed after Saaho hit the screens, but there was not a piece of news about its release date. Nikhil Siddhartha came under depression due to uncertainty in its release.

When asked about how he dealt its delay, Nikhil Siddhartha opened up, "The film was supposed to release on May 1, but did not happen. I was down mentally and physically and has many sleepless nights. I don't even know how many times I cried regarding the problems of the film. But I had fought through it and the film is finally releasing with a solid buzz."

Talking about the reason for the delay of Arjun Suravaram, Nikhil Siddhartha said, "Frankly speaking, the film's business was done and dusted long back but some distributors created a film and a case was filed. Apart from this, there were many other personal issues that stopped the film without a release date."