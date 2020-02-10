Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has engaged to Revathi at an upscale in Bengaluru on Monday, 11 February.

Engagement Celebration

The engagement was held in the presence of the family members, relatives and political workers mainly from the JD(S). It was performed as per traditional Gowda customs between 10.30 to 11.00 am, yet the engagement had the touch of modern-day practises like cutting cakes and celebrating the occasion.

After exchanging the diamond rings, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Revathi cut the cake to mark the union of their families. While the bride sported a golden sari with matching ornaments along with a long necklace, he groom donned an off-white coat with pinkish modern kurtha.

Here is what Nikhil Says

Prior to the engagement, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, while talking to media, said, "This is a new chapter in my life. My father was telling now that this is kind of a turning point. We are getting engaged with the blessings of elders in the families and well-wishers," the actor-turned-politician added that his father has invited politicians from all the parties.

Guests at Engagement

Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa, KS Eshwarappa and many ministers from the BJP government, Congress leaders like Siddaramiah, DK Shivakumar, KJ George, and many others are expected to grace the engagement ceremony. From film industry, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was spotted at the event.

He believes that professional life will be good when there is happiness at home and he realised this fact from the way grandparents' lives (HD Deve Gowda and Chennama).

Talking about his fiancées, Nikhil Kumaraswamy claimed that she is down-to-earth and loves simplicity. "We both do not prefer wedding, but would like to tie the knot in the presence of our well-wishers,"

The wedding date is yet to be announced, but HD Kumaraswamy had announced recently that it will be held an undecided venue located between Channapatna and Ramanagara.