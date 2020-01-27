Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is prepping up for his marriage. Not with actress Rachita Ram, but with the grandniece of Vijayanagar, MLA M Krishnappa.

Nikhil Gets Engaged to Revathi

As per a report on Bangalore Mirror, the actor has got engaged to Revathi, grand niece of Congress leader and former minister, M Krishnappa, on Sunday, 26 January. The immediate family members of both the families were present at the event. However, another set of reports say that the boy and girl formally met with the family members and it was not engagement.

Revathi, daughter of Manju and Sridevi, has completed MCA.

However, HD Kumaraswamy is tight-lipped about the development. Speaking with the media, he said, "We are old friends. The families are here for a get-together party," When he was questioned particularly about Nikhil's marriage, he said, "There have been discussions within our family over his marriage. We have been looking out for a girl from a well-cultured family and a girl who fills the absence of a daughter in my household,"

Marriage Date

"We are in discussions and will announce everything about Nikhil's wedding soon," the former Chief Minister said. According to reports, Nikhil Kumaraswamy will marry Revathi on 17 and 18 May in an elaborated wedding.

Recently, there were wide-spread rumours of Nikhil and Rachita Ram's marriage after the actress reportedly attended a pooja ceremony of the Gowda family in Sringeri. Later, she has denied the speculations.

It may be recalled that Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had got engaged with Swathi M Gowda, daughter of film producer KCN Mohan and late director Poornima Mohan. She is the granddaughter of KCN Gowda, one of the top Kannada film producer, exhibitor, financier, and distributor. Unfortunately, it broke up for the reasons best known to them.