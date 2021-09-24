Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy has become a proud father of a baby boy. His wife Revathi has delivered the baby at a private hospital on Friday, 24 September.

Sources say that both the mother and baby are doing fine. Nikhil's father and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with his wife Anitha paid a visit to the hospital upon hearing the good news and welcome the new member to their family fold.

On 13 September, the baby shower function of Revathi was held at a private hall.

The event was restricted to close relatives and friends since the Covid-19 was still around us. HD Deve Gowda with his wife Chennamma, HD Kumaraswamy with his wife Anitha, Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, Planning Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department, and JD(S) leader Saravana were among the few guests who attended the event.

The pictures of the baby shower ceremony have now gone viral on social media sites.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the grandson of former Indian Prime Minister HD Devegowda, is an actor and Youth President of JD(S). He had unsuccessfully contested from the Mandya Loksabha constituency in the 2019 general elections against Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Nikhil's Marriage

Nikhil Kumar tied the knot with Revathi in a low-key event held at a farmhouse in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April 2020. The wedding event is being held in the presence of family members and close relatives.

Revathi has done her Master's in Computer Application. She is the grand-niece of Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa. The couple's engagement was held in February. Her father Manju is into the real estate business.