Actress and Mandya Lok Sabha MP, Sumalatha Ambareesh, has confirmed that she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing her health details on Twitter, Sumalatha revealed that she had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. She got herself tested and the results that came out today have been positive.

She said that the doctors have advised her to home quarantine herself and had been following the prescribed treatment. She has also submitted the list of people who might have come in contact with her to government authorities.

In a series of tweets, Sumalatha wrote:

Dear friends, I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. The results have arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment. Hence, I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's instructions," she added. By the grace of God, My immunity levels are strong and I am confident that I will get through this soon with all your support. I have provided details of the persons who I might have come into contact with to Govt Authorities. But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let's win the war against #Covid."

Sumalatha's rise in politics

Sumalatha made history by becoming the first independent woman candidate to enter the Lok Sabha from Karnataka. She envisions a House that comprises 50 percent female members.

Even though she says that there were various challenges of being an independent candidate, the MP asserted that it freed her from the burden of towing the line of a particular party and could raise the issues of her constituency independently.

The 55-year-old, who lost her husband, Kannada actor-politician Ambareesh, last year had said that her plunge into politics was "purely accidental".