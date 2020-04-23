Actor Chetan Kumar, who is known for his outspoken views, has slammed HD Kumaraswamy for conducting his son's marriage when the lockdown in place across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus aka Covid-19.

Chetan Kumar Tweeted

He questioned the former Chief Minister of Karnataka of the need to organise the marriage when many commoners have cancelled due to the lockdown. On Twitter, Chetan wrote, "Yest. former CM @hd_kumaraswamy said he kept son's marriage only for close ones on private land

Good

But: when so many are postponing marriages, did HDK have to hold it now & flout 'physical distancing'?

Cant give up 'auspicious' muhurta date even w/ nation under #Corona fire?. [sic]"

Chetan Kumar, a Role Model

It has to be noted that Chetan too tied the knot with Megha in February, but his marriage was a low-key event. After the marriage, they spent time with underprivileged kids at Vinoba Bhave Ashrama. Thus becoming a role model for people to follow.

Coming back to HD Kumaraswamy's son wedding, Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi, grand niece of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa on 17 April at a farm house near Bidadi, Bengaluru. The wedding was attended by over 100 people. This came under severe criticism.

Criticism for Nikhil's Wedding

"Shouldn't the rule be the same for everyone?? Will Karnataka CM #HDKumaraswamy and his family go scott free or face the same charges as the couple and the families in #Surat?? #coronavirus does not see religion, caste, position, location.. so why different rules for the law makers? Utter shame that these educated clan break the rules when they should be the ones to lead the path. [sic]" actress-politician Khushbu posted on her Instagram account.

Actress Raveena Tandon too slammed the wedding before deleting her post. ""Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement. [sic]"she wrote.

To everyone's surprise, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa defended HD Kumaraswamy.

"Kumarswamy has conducted the wedding in a simple manner. No need to discuss the issue. Even though his family is large. He has conducted the wedding in limits. I convey my regards." he told reporters.