Actress Niharika Konidela, who is the first girl from mega family to make her acting debut, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on August 13. Her brother Varun Tej and Upasana welcomed him to the family.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She made her acting debut with a short film, before starring in a feature film titled Oka Manasu. She acted in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, but none of them got her much-needed break in the film industry.

Niharika's long-time boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is a techie, who is working for Tech Mahindra. He is the son of a senior police official from Guntur. Recently, the couple got approval from their parents to take their relationship to next level and made their affair public through social media in the third week of June. Ever since, the fans of the mega family have been waiting to know about their marriage.

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda at Trident Hotel in Hyderabad on Thursday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their engagement ceremony was a low-key and private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Dhev and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej were seen posing with the newly-engaged couple.

The mega family had reportedly kept the news about Niharika's engagement secret to avoid the media glare. Soon after the ceremony got over, they released some photos to media and fans. PRO BA Raju tweeted some photos and captioned them with, "Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad Best Wishes to the Couple."

Varun Tej Konidela tweeted a photo of the couple and welcomed his brother-in-law Chaitanya to the family. Niharika's brother wrote, "And this happened!! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family bava @niharikakonidela."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tweeted, Congratulations dearest @niharikakonidela & @chaitanya_jv Looks like a perfect match ❤️ Wish u guys all the very best.

Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad



Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

And this happened!!

My baby sis gets engaged!

Welcome to the family bava

@niharikakonidela

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YwJhfSTNhB — Varun Tej Konidela ? (@IAmVarunTej) August 13, 2020