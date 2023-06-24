PM Modi was on a three-day visit to the US and during his visit he met Elon Musk, a day after the meeting, the honourable PM of India had a State dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden along with other dignitaries where the venue was vegetarian.

Indian culture is not just limited to our motherland, celebrities and personalities across the cherish and follow our culture with love and faith, this is what happened when an award-winning International singer sang our Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana and then touched Modiji's feet.

Ms Millben touched the hearts of millions of fans across India as she touches PM Modi's feet

Ms Millben sang the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

After singing Jana Gana Mana, Mary Milben approached PM Modi who was clapping at her performance and then touched his feet to seek blessings.

While she was touching PM Modi's feet, the crowd at the auditorium were chanting, "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Mary Millben also performed yoga with PM Modi on International Yoga Day.

Mary Millben took to Twitter after her performance and said it was an honour to sing for PM Modi. "A night I will treasure forever...India and Indian communities across the world, I love you! God bless the #USIndia alliance," Mary Millben tweeted.

Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillben has exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One… pic.twitter.com/dAMEuqmffj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 24, 2023

Several fans and eminent leaders lauded this gesture of the American singer.

झुकती है दुनिया

झुकाने वाला चाहिए।।



पिछले नौ वर्षों में माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी दुनिया की राजनीति, रणनीति, कूटनीति और अर्थनीति को बदल कर रख दी है। दुनिया का भारत को देखने का नजरिया बदल गया है। इंडिया फर्स्ट को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी देशों के साथ आज भारत के… pic.twitter.com/JzMh2oapYT — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 24, 2023

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Indian culture possesses a remarkable beauty, as its values transcend boundaries effortlessly. Through the humble act of touching feet of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, @MaryMillbenhas exemplified profound respect for our ancient values. It truly represents the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future."

A night I will treasure forever.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for your kindness and warmth. An honor to sing for you. Thank you @DDNewslive for airing. India and Indian communities across the world, I love you! God bless the #USIndia alliance. #ModiInUS #PMModiUSVisit https://t.co/FosSOtjL87 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) June 24, 2023

"From Papua New Guinea in the East to the United States in the West, Prime Minister Modi is a charismatic leader who commands respect & admiration that transcends international borders," BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted.