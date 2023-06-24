There is nothing that Kangana Ranaut can't do! The actress garnered accolades for her performance as former Tamil Nadu Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa 'Thalaivii' in her 2021 biopic.

And now she will be seen unfolding a major political chapter of our history as she essays the role of India's first lady Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency. The actor is not only playing the role of Indira Gandhi but the film is also produced by Kangana's production Manikarnika Films.

After sharing posters and teasers of the film on Saturday, the actress unveiled the second teaser of Emergency and also unveiled the release date of the film. Kangana Ranaut's historical film Emergency to drop ever since will release worldwide on 24 November 2023.

A protector or a Dictator?

The teaser of the Kangana Ranaut starrer gives a glimpse of the Emergency which was declared by Indira Gandhi in 1975 and shows how TV channels were not allowed to broadcast news. Several leaders from the opposition party were arrested for voicing out freedom of speech, in fact, the ones who tried to speak up or protest against the atrocities during her rule were given hard punishment. Most of them were shot dead for protesting. Riots, jail, bloodshed and more.

Kangana then enters the frame in the teaser that represents India as Indira Gandhi.

Was this dictatorship or was she protecting the nation and its people?

Kangana captioned the teaser, "A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared war on its people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November."

Netizens lauded Kangana's performance and are waiting with bated breath for the trailer. They took to social media and praised the actor's look as well as her dialogue delivery towards the end.

A user said, "What a fantastic transformation... India is Indira and Indira is India that dialogue."

Another said. "That voice modulation uff goosebumps it matches the excellent."

The third one said, "Just mesmerizing performance by the whole team we all should make it a blockbuster of the year."

The fourth user mentioned, "Goosebumps.. waiting for it."

Kangana's statement

"Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen", Kangana said in a statement.

The cast

Besides Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, the film also features Anupam Kher as her political opponent Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar (Gandhi's close associate and cultural adviser), Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw and others.

Emergency is directed by Ranaut and produced by her and Renu Pitti. The screenplay is by Ritesh Shah from a 'story' by Ranaut.