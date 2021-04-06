To tackle the rising cases of Covid-19, Chief minister Aravind kejriwal announced night carfew in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till april 30.

On Monday 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Delhi. The death toll rose to 11,096 after 15 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to ANI, officials said, Private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, with an ID card, will be exempted from night curfew. On producing a valid ticket, passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempted including patients and pregnant women going for treatment.

An official quoted, "Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. Departments providing essential services remain exempted. Rules applicable to the movement of people and not essential goods and services".

As per the Union health ministry data, the Capital is one of the eight states that contributed 81 per cent to the new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

He quoted "As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the Chief Minister had said in a press briefing.

India recorded an all-time high number of COVID-19 cases in a single day at 1,03,558 on Monday. Currently, the national tally of active COVID-19 cases is 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.