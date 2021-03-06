Delhi government approved the constitution of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) after the proposal was approved in Saturday's cabinet meeting. Making the announcement, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that 21-25 government schools will be affiliated to the DBSE in the academic session 2021-22. Within the next 4-5 years, all schools will be affiliated to DBSE, the CM added.

"Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further explained that Delhi's own education board will have a governing body, which will be headed by the Education Minister and an executive body will be led by a CEO. "Both the Bodies will have experts - from industry, education sector, Principals of government and private schools, bureaucrats," added Kejriwal.

There are nearly 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. Most of them are affiliated with CBSE.

DBSE and its vision

Kejriwal said there are three primary goals of the new school education board, which are to produce "kattar deshbhakt", produce "good people" and to prepare students to not be reliant of the job market for employment, IE reported. This would be in line with the government's vision to empower entrepreneurs and the DBSE will enable that.

Elaborating on how the DBSE would function, Delhi CM said there will be continuous assessment throughout the year instead of final board exams towards the end of an academic year. The Board aims at providing best international practices and high-end techniques in school education.