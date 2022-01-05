India is now facing the threat of a new wave of COVID-19 as record cases are being reported nationwide. After many states have now imposed curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has imposed restrictions. Amid surge in COVID cases in the valley, night curfew has been imposed in J&K, restricting non-essential travel from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"In continuation to the Covid-19 containment measures ordered under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, vide Government Order No. 01-JK ( DMRRR) of 2022 dated 02-01 – 2022 and in reference to the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, J&K (Chairman State Executive Committee) along with the ACS (Health and Medical Education) and other senior Health functionaries on 05.01.2022 regarding the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the entire J&K it is hereby ordered that there shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire UT of J&K from 9 pm to 6 am till further Orders," the government order reads.

Earlier, J&K authorities had cancelled leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated health department staff. Director, Health Services, Jammu, issued an order cancelling leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated Health Department staff to fight the spread of the pandemic.

COVID status in J&K

A total of 418 new cases came to light on Wednesday out of which 311 are from Jammu Division and 107 from Kashmir division. Of the 4,530 deaths in J&K so far, 2,199 have taken place in Jammu and 2,331 in the Kashmir division. Officials said 83,611 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.