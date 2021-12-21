Panic gripped Jammu city after three residents tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The National Centre for Disease Control has confirmed their samples as Omicron, the new variant of the deadly Coronavirus.

Samples of the trio were sent to the NCDC on November 30 when they were tested COVID-positive during routine checking at Jammu Airport.

"Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Samples were taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered. Please observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour", Health and Medical Education Department tweeted.

As reported earlier, these foreign returnees were tested COVID-19 positive during routine testing on November 30. Without wasting time, health authorities sent their samples for genome sequencing to find out whether they are Omicron victims.

Principal Government Medical College Jammu Dr. Shashi Sudan had informed said three persons who had travel history of Ireland, Italy, and France have been found positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR.

As authorities have yet not disclosed the identities of the Omicron positive residents so there are conflicting reports about their travel history.

Reports said that Omicron infected Jammu residents have no travel history abroad but they came into contact with some persons who were recently returned from abroad.

Their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check whether all three or any one of them is Omicron infected.

Three more containment zones in Jammu city

Three more localities of Jammu city were declared as micro containment zones after some cases were tested positive.

According to orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg Lane near Easy Day, sector number 2, Extensin Trikuta Nagar, Lane near Walnut Factory, Sanjay Nagar, and Lane near Park sector number 4, Roop Nagar Jammu have been declared as a micro containment zone as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

Already six other localities of Jammu city have been declared micro containment zone during the last two weeks after some residents were tested positive. Now, nine localities within Jammu city have been declared as micro containment zones to check the spread of the virus.

104 fresh COVID cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported one death and 104 fresh positive cases of Coronavirus, thus taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 1,327.

With one more death, the death toll in J&K has reached 4,514 and 104 fresh positive cases reported on Tuesday have pushed the tally of positive cases to 340,036. Moreover, 139 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 29 from the Jammu division and 110 from Kashmir province.

Out of 3,40,036 positive cases, 1,327 are active positive (332 in Jammu and 995 in Kashmir), 334195 have recovered and 4514 have died; 2,195 in the Jammu division and 2,319 in Kashmir division.