Health authorities have pressed the panic button in Jammu after three residents, who returned from abroad, were tested COVID-19 positive during routine testing. Without wasting time, health authorities sent their samples for genome sequencing to find out whether they are Omicron victims.

Quoting Principal Government Medical College Jammu Dr. Shashi Sudan reports said that as of now no case of Omicron has been found in GMC Jammu but three persons who have travel history of Ireland, Italy, and France have been found positive for COVID-19 through RT-PCR.

Their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check whether all three or any one of them is Omicron infected," the GMC principal said.

Medical Superintendent DRDO hospital Jammu Dr. Narinder Bhatial said that all three patients have come voluntarily to the hospital and their condition is stable.

Minors test positive in north Kashmir's Sopore area

At least ten children, aged below seven years, were tested Corona positive in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that of ten persons who tested positive for Covid-19 through Rapid Antigen Test, seven are minors, aged below seven years.

Earlier on Thursday, three children below one year of age were tested Corona positive through RAT, adding that their families have tested negative for Covid-19 through RAT, however, their samples for RT-PCR have not been received yet.

One more locality of Jammu city declared a micro containment zone

Amid increasing in Corona positive case, one more locality of Jammu city on Friday declared as micro containment zone to check the spread of the virus.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg Lane number 05, Buta Nagar, Paloura, Jammu North Tehsil has been declared as a micro containment zone as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

Already four localities of Jammu city have been declared micro containment zone during the last two weeks after some residents were tested positive.

173 fresh positive cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 173 new Corona positive cases while one person succumbed due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

44 of the fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 338563.

There was one death reported from the Valley due to the virus during the last 24 hours. 4490 persons-2189 in Jammu and 2301 in Kashmir, have died due to the virus.

Moreover, 250 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 112 from the Jammu division and 138 from Kashmir Valley. 332455 patients have recovered so far, leaving the active case tally at 1618—422 in Jammu and 1196 in Kashmir.