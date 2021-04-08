Night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would be imposed between April 10-20 in Bengaluru and 7 cities across Karnataka to contain the Covid pandemic, which is seeing a resurgence, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"In view of surging Covid-19 cases in the state, corona night curfew will be imposed in Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Manipal, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi cities from April 10-20 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.," Yediyurappa said after the virtual meeting of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation.

Admitting that cases were rising in Bengaluru and 6 other districts across the state, he said the fatality rate, however, remained low.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

According to the state health bulletin, positivity rate was 6.04 per cent and case fatality rate 0.54 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

With 6,570 positive cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,40,130, including 53,395 active cases.

Bengaluru reported 4,422 cases on Wednesday, taking the city's Covid-19 tally to 4,64,438, including 38,946 active cases.

The infection claimed 36 lives, including 22 in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 12,767 and the city's toll to 4,740.

Of the 357 patients in ICUs across the state, 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 32 in Kalaburagi, 23 in Mysuru, 17 in Tumakuru, 14 in Dharwad and 13 each in Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts.

(With inputs from IANS)