Nick Jonas does not leave any stone unturned to appreciate the Bollywood industry. His connection to the Hindi film industry is, of course, due to his wife, the actress and global star Priyanka Chopra. With time, netizens have come to realize that Priyanka has indeed done a good job in introducing Nick to the whole Bollywood starter pack. There have been several occasions on which Nick has proved himself to be an absolute Bollywood fanboy. However, it now seems that not just him, but also the Jonas Brothers, including Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, have started vibing to Bollywood music.

Recently, Nick took to his Instagram account and shared a super fun video of himself and his two older brothers, Kevin and Joe, vibing to a recent Bollywood chartbuster that has been doing the rounds. Not only were they listening to the Hindi track number, but they were also grooving to it and having what seemed to be the time of their lives. Not only were the Jonas Brothers vibing to the song, but there were also other people present in the video who were seen enjoying the song.

For those wondering what song the Jonas Brothers were chilling to, it is the viral track from Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar,' 'Shararat,' sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmin Sandlas. Sharing a video of all of them grooving to the song, Nick captioned the post as "New pre show hype song unlocked."

The director of the film, Aditya Dhar, could not help but share how excited he was in the comment section by typing, "Okay... this just made my day." An Instagram user wrote, "Jeeju embracing his not-so-secret Bollywood side," while another mentioned, "Nick Jiju is living in his moment." A netizen wrote, "High time get jiju some CIA based roles in bollywood movies" while another wrote, "India's Jiju for a reason How many times will he steal my heart?."

There were also comments like, "Core Indian behaviour" and "He's more Indian than most of the Bollywood nepo kids!"

Ranveer Singh, who has earlier worked with Priyanka Chopra and is the protagonist of the film 'Dhurandhar' commented too, saying, "Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE."

Singer, Madhubanti Bagchi wrote, "Oh damn" while Jasmine mentioned, "I'm sooooo hyped. Yesssss !!!!!"

Just a couple of days back, Nick had shared that his pre-concert jam was 'Aavan Jaavan' from the movie War 2. Hrithik Roshan too had commented on that reel. Well, it definitely seems like Nick does spend a lot of time listening to Bollywood music.