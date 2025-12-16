The world is aware of Nick Jonas' big link to Bollywood, and over the years, fans have realized that his wife, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has given a good rundown of B-town movies and songs. Nick has always been very public and vocal about his love for Bollywood numbers, and he has also, in several interviews, spoken about the songs that have become his go-to from the Bollywood music industry. The globally appreciated singer added another Bollywood song to his list of favorites recently and did not hesitate to share it with his fans online.

Nick took to his Instagram profile recently and made a reel on the song, which has become his go-to ahead of all his shows. He was seen grooving to the song in a purple jacket and a white t-shirt accessorized with a yellow bandana right before one of the Jonas Brothers concerts. Not only was he vibing to the Hindi song, but he was also lip-syncing to it.

For all those still wondering, Nick was seen grooving and enjoying the beats of Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi's 'Aavan Jaavan' from the movie War 2. On the reel, he mentioned, "My hype up song before every show on the tour" and captioned it as, "What a jam."

Composed by Pritam, 'Aavan Jaavan' was a chartbuster from the movie War 2, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. As Nick's reel went viral on social media, Hrithik could not help but comment on it. He wrote, "I agree" to Nick's claim of the song being an amazing jam.

Netizens too could not keep calm and shared their opinion in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "Music is a universal language! Would love to hear Bollywood influence on your new album", while another mentioned, "We need another @nickjonas bollywood mix like Maan Meri Jaan." A netizen mentioned, "jiju is so indian", and another wrote, "Best jiju in the whole world."

Earlier, Nick had gotten obsessed with a Hindi song called 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' by King and had not only performed it but had also collaborated with the artist to release a new version.