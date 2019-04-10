Nick Jonas has been hitting the headlines ever since he was reported to be dating Priyanka Chopra followed by his maiden visit to India and getting married to the love of his life in an extravagant wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Recently, the couple were in news after an international magazine carried a report on their divorce just 177 days after their wedding. Though the couple didn't pay heed to the reports, Priyanka's spokesperson informed the media that the report was dubious and completely baseless. But this time around, the American pop singer has once again pulled everyone's attention when he recently started following Karan Johar on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer has been a frequent visitor to India all thanks to wife Priyanka and had been meeting up Bollywood stars during his trip. And it looks like Nick has already created a good rapport with Karan Johar, who is known for launching new faces into the world of Bollywood.

And as soon as Nick pushed the follow button on Karan Johar's Instagram account, fans have gone berserk with the thought of Nick eyeing the Bollywood industry. Though there's nothing concrete about Nick's possible entry in Bollywood, it remains to be seen if Karan Johar would be able to pull off a casting coup of sort and bring Nick and Priyanka together in a Bollywood project.

On Koffee With Karan 6, though Priyanka graced Karan Johar's chat show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, it would be interesting to see if KJo could convince Nick to be a guest on his show for a special episode as the show has already dropped its curtains.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick seem to be in a happy phase enjoying each and every bit of their marital bliss right now. A few days ago, the Desi girl posted a family picture on her Instagram wherein she along with her husband Nick, Sophie Turner, her fiancé Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were seen having a great time together.

