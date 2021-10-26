A special NIA court in Delhi has sentenced two Hizbul Mujahideen operatives to 12 years and two others to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART) case.

As per the case, JKART, a militant outfit under the garb of an NGO, was getting funds from neighbouring countries to carry out terrorist activities in India.

It was actively involved in furthering the terrorist activities in the country, according to the probe agency that registered a case in this regard on October 25, 2011.

The funds were also used for families of dead Hizbul terrorists in the Union Territory, it said.

Four accused sentenced

The Special Court has sentenced the four accused persons under Sections 120B IPC, 121A IPC & Section 17,18,18A, 18B, 20,38 & 40 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Of the four, Mohammad Shafi Shah and Muzaffar Ahmad Dar were sentenced to 12 years and fined Rs 15,000 each, while Talib Lali and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were sentenced to 10 years and fined Rs 10,000 each.

After investigation, a total of 12 accused were chargesheeted in this case.

Four have been convicted and sentenced and the remaining eight accused are active cadres of Hizbul who are absconding and currently based in Pakistan, the NIA said.

