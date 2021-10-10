The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at 16 locations across Kashmir Valley in connection with two cases -- ISIS voice of Hind case and TRF case.

The raids are still going on at nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla as part of its probe, according to sources.

Several stone pelters and anti-India elements have been detained and are being questioned, they said.

As many as 70 youths have been detained in Srinagar and a total of 570 people have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2-3 days.

Crackdown on terror

The crackdown on anti-India elements by security forces took place just after the terror attacks on minorities three days ago.

A group of masked terrorists barged into a school in Kashmir demanding to know the religious identity of its teachers. Then they separated two non-Muslim teachers and shot them at close range, according to the police.

The killings on Thursday in Srinagar were the latest in a series of attacks largely targeting Hindu and Sikh civilians in the Valley. The incidents are alarming as the rise of militancy once drove out religious minority groups including Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago.

According to the Voice of Hind magazine case, ISIS terror outfit has been releasing the online monthly India-centric magazine since February 2020, aiming to radicalise Muslim youths in the Valley.

NIA's raids in relation with The Resistance Front (TRF) case is an ongoing probe into the terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In Kashmir, house of 'TRF commander Sajjad Gul has also been raided.

(With inputs from IANS)