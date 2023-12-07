Nia Sharma is not new to trolling. She might be comfortable in whatever she wears but social media somehow always fails to digest it. And the same thing happened recently. Nia Sharma was spotted in a sassy outfit partying in the city. But, not everyone was impressed with her attire. Nia's black and bold outfit got everyone talking.

Many on social media were quick to use words like "disgrace", "crass" etc for her attire. Many also accused her of copying Urfi Javed. However, Nia remained unfazed by the comments and shared the pictures with confidence.

"Never ask me the plan.. I'll never know and there will not be enough once I'm out. It was a Sunday going into a Monday I remember recapping on a Tuesday," she wrote while sharing pictures and videos from the event.

Nia has always maintained that while sometimes the trolling does get to her, majorly she doesn't let it affect her. She also said that it is her hardwork that has made her who she is and some random people saying something on social media about her is never going to discredit her journey or her fan following.

"I have had the brush with the reality where I've had humongous trolling also, I have dealt with it nicely, genuinely. But now it's the time when I want to earn the respect of everyone that hey she can take the show away, she will work hard. The only way is to be grounded, know your reality where you stand and not be delusional about your stardom," Nia had once said in an interview.

"Nobody is a star today, you have to work hard only then you can go ahead. Be delusional about the self-proclaimed star you are, I don't want to be that," Nia Sharma further added. Nia Sharma has worked in several top notch shows and is a known face in the entertainment industry. Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, Behenein, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai have been her notable work in the industry.

The diva has also been a part of several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She has also been a part of several music albums. Nia had also said in an interview that despite the work she has done, she doesn't get written about for it. "I am definitely not somebody that is so badly written about, I don't deserve it. The s****iest of things like Nia Sharma chali, dikh gaye kapde, utar gaye kapde, yeh main nahin hoon yaar."