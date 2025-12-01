NIA raids 10 locations in Kashmir in Delhi terror blast case

Assisted by J&K Police and the CRPF, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday was conducting raids at 10 locations in Kashmir as part of its probe in the Delhi terror blast case.

Officials said that the NIA carried out simultaneous raids at 10 locations across the Valley.

"The locations raided by the NIA today include the houses of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Adil Rather, Dr Muzammil Ganai, Amir Rashid, Jasir Bilal Wani and others. The raids were carried out in Nadigam village of Shopian, Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora villages of Pulwama," the officials said.

The teams were searching for evidence that could be linked to the white-collar terror module and the Delhi blast.

"NIA has so far arrested six accused in connection with the Delhi blast case. At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near the Red Fort area on November 10," the officials said.

The explosive-laden i20 car was driven by Dr Umar Nabi of Koil village in Pulwama district. He had evaded arrest after his terror associates, Dr Adil Rather of Qazigund and Dr Muzammil Ganai of Koil village, were arrested by J&K Police and Haryana Police during the busting of the white-collar terror module in Faridabad (Haryana).

The arrest of two overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit led the J&K Police to Faridabad, where the terror module run by Kashmiri doctors working in Al-Falah University was busted.

Over 2,900 kg of explosive material, electronic detonation devices, etc., were seized during the busting of the terror module in Faridabad.

A female doctor belonging to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, named Dr Shaheed Saeed, was also arrested as part of the terror module. She had married Dr Muzammil Ganai and was working as a pharmacologist at Al-Falah University.

(With inputs from IANS)