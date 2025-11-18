Mumbai Police issues high alert in city following Delhi blast

Following the recent blast in Delhi, the Mumbai Police has issued a high alert across the city. Vigilance has been tightened, and security arrangements have been strengthened, with authorities maintaining a close watch on all sensitive locations.

A senior Mumbai Police official stated that terrorism has become one of the most serious threats faced by major cities in the country. He emphasised that the threat to metropolitan areas is now being taken extremely seriously, and every possible precaution is being prioritised to ensure public safety.

The official noted that earlier, individuals involved in terrorist activities were often less educated or uneducated. However, since 2006–2007, this trend has changed significantly. Increasingly, young men from educated backgrounds and financially stable families are being drawn into terrorist organisations. This shift, he said, poses a greater challenge for security agencies, as such individuals are often more difficult to detect.

To counter this trend, the Mumbai Police is striving to ensure that the city's youth do not deviate towards harmful or extremist paths. Public awareness campaigns, counselling initiatives, and various preventive measures are being actively implemented.

When a youth is found engaging in suspicious activities, the police work closely with his family, community representatives, and responsible members of society to guide him back on the right track.

The Mumbai Police also stressed that effective control of terrorism is impossible without community cooperation. They said that only through the joint efforts of security agencies and vigilant citizens can major cities be protected from such emerging threats.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a coordinated enforcement operation on Tuesday, carrying out search actions at more than 25 premises linked to the Al-Falah group.

The raids, which began around 5 a.m., are underway at the university's headquarters in Okhla, and its Jamia Nagar office, as well as at locations belonging to the institution's trustees. Security has been heightened in the area as ED teams continue their searches.

The university came under scrutiny after three doctors working there were identified as suspects in the Red Fort blast case.

The central agency's action follows government instructions to investigate the university's funding. A forensic audit of its accounts has been ordered, and the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has also been roped in.

While the NIA is leading the probe into the blast itself, the ED and the Economic Offences Wing are now examining the university's financial activities and broader operational conduct.

