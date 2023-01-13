The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while interacting with media persons at Jammu after chairing a high-level meeting of the top brass of the civil administration and security forces.

"Government of India has given the investigation of both the terror incidents in Dangri village of Rajouri on January 1 and January 2 to the National Investigation Agency", the Union Home Minister said, adding, "The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it with the active involvement of Jammu Police".

The Union Home Minister said that a joint team of NIA and Jammu Police will investigate all terror incidents that took place in Jammu during the last one and half years in this part of the Union Territory.

Important to mention here that during the last one and half years, activities of terrorists have been increased in Jammu province, especially in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

On the directions of their mentors sitting across the border, terrorists are desperately trying to revive groups in the mountainous belts of Jammu province, especially in Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur.

Dangri residents were demanding NIA probe

Enraged over the failure of the local police to detect IEDs after the terror attack on the evening of January 1, residents of the Dangri village of Rajouri district were demanding that the investigation of twin-terror attacks should be handed over to the NIA.

After killing four civilians on January 1evening, terrorists planted IEDs inside the houses of some of the victims. Despite conducting a search of the area, the forces failed to detect IEDs planted by the terrorists.

Terrorists within hours after killing four civilians in the Dangri village of Rajouri district, trigged a massive blast in the same village on next morning claiming the lives of two minor children.

After selectively targeting three families of the minority community in the Dangri village, terrorists planted an IED outside the house of one of the victims.

Two days after the twin-terror attacks, a special team of the National Investigation Agency on January 3 reached the Dangri village.

Local police officers also accompanied members of the NIA who collected some samples from the spot and also interacted with some of the villagers who witnessed the terror attack.

As reported earlier, locals of Rajouri had told Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that they have no faith in local police so this case must be handed over to some central agencies for further investigation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also announced that lapses pointed out by the people in the terror attack followed by the IED blast will be looked into and action will be taken based on the findings and assured the people that their other issues too would be addressed.

Action plan for Jammu's security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said all effective steps should be taken to foil terrorists' designs to increase activities in Jammu province.

He said that a time-bound action plan will be formulated within three months to strengthen the security scenario in Jammu province. "I assure people of Jammu that fool-proof security system will be set up for them to frustrate evil designs of terrorists", he said.

"A complete, 360-degree review of the security situation was taken today, especially in the Jammu region. All the security forces including the Army, BSF, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir police, and State Investigation Agency are fully alert to frustrate evil designs of terrorists," he said.

He also hinted at a major crackdown on the network of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror eco-system across the UT.

Speaking about the spurt in terror incidents in the Jammu region, Shah said that while the terrorist groups want to disturb the peace in the region, the security forces will not allow them to do that.

"I want to assure the people of Jammu region that we are alert. The security grid has been tightened", he said.