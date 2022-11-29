A Special NIA Court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, and five year rigorous imprisonment to another in connection with a terror case.

The court awarded life imprisonment to Sajad Ahmad Khan a.k.a. Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmad Mir a.k.a Bilal Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat a.k.a Muzaffar Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat a.k.a. Ishfaq Bhatt, and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan a.k.a. Mehraj after convicting them under sections 121 A, 120 B IPC, 18, 38, 39 UA (P) Act and sections 4, 5 of Explosives Substances Act.

The court awarded the sixth convict Tanveer Ahmed Ganie alias Tanveer Ahmad to a five-year jail term under sections 120B IPC, 18, 38 UA (P) Act.

Criminal conspiracy

The instant case pertains to criminal conspiracy by the top Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) leaders, namely Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out terrorist acts in different parts of India.

A large number of Pakistan-trained terrorists, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory after crossing the border, with the help of their associates based in different states of India.

All the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror attacks in India.

Sajjad Ahmed Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to establish a hideout in Delhi. The main aim was to identify, radicalize and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and fieldcraft and raise funds, procure weapons, etc. in order to execute their nefarious designs.

Tanveer had facilitated transporting of terrorists and was also involved in supplying sealed parcels/ food/medicines and other logistical support.

Explosives were recovered at the behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered from Muzzaffar.

Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and had facilated radicalization of other youth and was instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists.

