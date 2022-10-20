Six months after security forces foiled an attempt of two Pakistani terrorists to execute a suicidal attack in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 12 terrorists.

The UN-designated global terrorist and head of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Masood Azhar and his brother were also chargesheeted by the NIA in this case.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 115/2022 dated 22.04.2022 at Police Station Bahu Fort, Jammu, and re-registered by NIA on 26.04.2022.

As reported earlier, two heavily-armed terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu in early April 22 morning.

As Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF lost his life in the attack. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the gunfight.

Terrorists attacked the CISF bus two days ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24.

Details of the terrorists chargesheeted in the Sunjwan terror attack

Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Munghama, police station Tral, district Pulwama, J&K.

Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Bashir Ahmad Wagay of Takia Magam, police station Kukarnag, district Anantnag J&K.

Mohammad Ishaq Chopan son of Mohammad Ibrahim Chopan of Takia Magam, police station Kukarnag, district Anantnag, J&K.

Abid Mushtaq Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Putrigam, Pulwama J&K.

Asif Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh of Munghama, police station Tral district Pulwama, J&K.

Slain terrorist No.1 of JeM of Pakistan (Charge stands abated).

Slain terrorist No.2 of JeM of Pakistan. (Charge stands abated).

Masood Azhar Alvi @ Masood Azhar @ Maulana S/o Allah Baksh Sabir r/o Markaz Usman-o-Ali, Bahawalpur-Karachi Road, Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Rouf Asgar Alvi @ Abdul Rouf Asgar S/o Allah Bakash Sabir r/o Kousar Colony, Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Mohammad Mussdaiq @ Doctor @ Abdul Manan @ Wahid Khan r/o Shakargarh-Sailkot, Pakistan.

Shahid Latif @ Chotta Shahid @ Noor Al Din r/o Markaz Abdullah Bin Mubarak, Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot/More Aminabad, Gujranwala, Punjab, Pakistan.

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri @ Abu Mohammad r/o Rawalakot, PoJK, CC-Maktaba, Masror, Maqbool Shaheed, Near Markazi Jamia Masjid Rawalakot, Poonch, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

Terrorists sneaked this side through a tunnel

The NIA in its chargesheet pointed out that two Pakistan terrorists involved in the April 22 dreaded suicidal attack at Sunjwan had sneaked into this side of the border through a tunnel near Faqira Check area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the chargesheet filed by the agency in NIA Special Court at Jammu, terrorists infiltrated this side of the border through a tunnel.

Chargesheet filed against 12 accused persons in NIA case relating to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan-based leadership/handlers, and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in furtherance to which, two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a tunnel.

This tunnel had been excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Faqira Chak in the Samba sector in J&K to disrupt the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister in the Jammu region of J&K.

The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu, J&K.