National Investigative Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused with suspected ISIS links in connection with the ISIS module case. The two are identified as Ahmed Abdul Cader, a business analyst at a bank in Chennai and Irfan Nasir who is a rice merchant in Bengaluru

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on Sept 19 after certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module during the investigation Islamic State Khorasan Province case.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Ahmed Abdul Cader & Irfan Nasir in Gurupana Palaya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru. During searches, incriminating material and electronic devices were seized. Both the accused were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru and 10 days' NIA Custody has been granted for interrogation.

Abdur Rahman Bengaluru was arrested in the said case. During his examination, the names of his associates surfaced who had travelled to Syria in 2013-2014 to join ISIS.

Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called 'Quran Circle' which radicalized gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to the conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists.

Based on this, NIA registered under sections 120B, 125 of IPC & Section 17, 18 & 18B of UA (P) Act against the accused persons for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organization ISIS/ISIL/Daesh and for entering into a conspiracy to radicalize and motivate Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS, and for raising funds to facilitate their travel to Syria.

Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates played a very significant role in radicalization of the members of the Group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of accused Abdur Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS. Two of such youth got killed in Syria.

Related