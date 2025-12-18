NIA arrests ninth accused Yasir Ahmad Dar in Delhi blast case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested another key accused in connection with the Delhi bomb blast that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the area around Red Fort last month.

According to the NIA, Yasir Ahmad Dar from J&K's Shopian district is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi and placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 and BNS 2023.

"NIA investigations have revealed Yasir's active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations," the anti-terror investigative agency said in its press note.

Investigations by the NIA have further shown that Yasir was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Dr Umar Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) as well as Mufti Irfan.

Working closely with various central and state agencies, NIA continues to move with alacrity to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the terror attack.

These were preceded by similar searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Gania and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Faridabad (Haryana).

Notably, on December 9, the NIA arrested the eighth accused, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla.

A white collar terror module operated by local doctors was busted by J&K Police and Haryana Police in the Faridabad area.

This led to the arrest of two conspirators, Dr Adil Rather and Dr Muzammil Ganai, while the third conspirator, Dr Umar Nabi, evaded arrest.

Dr Umar Nabi carried out the blast of his explosive-laden car near the Red Fort, in which the bomber was killed, while 11 innocent civilians also became victims of the explosion.

