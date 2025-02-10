NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo tells YouTube to pull down Allahbadia's vulgar remarks

The NHRC on Monday directed social media platform YouTube to pull down "obscene and vulgar" content based on remarks of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the controversial show 'India's Got Latent' and file an Action Taken Report within three days.

Rights panel member Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the YouTube's Head, Public Policy, Mira Chatt, saying that the content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws.

Referring to a complaint received by the NHRC against the show, Kanoongo told Chatt, "You are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube."

"Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," he wrote on Monday.

Sharing links of various episodes of the show allegedly containing objectionable content, Kanoongo said, "The Commission has come across certain links indicating that a recent episode of the aforementioned show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning children and women. These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of woman and child rights."

Kanoongo said, "Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has taken cognisance of the issue under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993."

Earlier, the complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur said, "Under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages, thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society."

Podcaster Allahbadia's vulgar remark kicked up a storm on social media, leading to widespread criticism from netizens and public figures. Subsequently, Allahbadia issued a public apology.

The vulgar remark on the show also came to the notice of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who said that anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face appropriate action.

Two lawyers from Mumbai have filed a police complaint against Allahbadia.

(With inputs from IANS)