The National Human Rights Commission has sought from the Direct General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, a report on the incidents of human rights violation in the state during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The commission has received various complaints and petitions against the police in the last couple of days. The police are required to submit the report within four weeks.

"The police acted against those involved in violence, but no action was taken against policemen who vandalised property, as per some videos I came across," a petitioner, Ravi Nitesh, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The notice to the DGP comes a day after a report by a group of activists was released, which said that the UP Police indulged in "unbridled human rights violations" at the Aligarh Muslim University.

On Tuesday, activist and columnist Harsh Mander said the students' testimonies had revealed that the university administration, district authorities and the UP government had failed in their duty to protect the campus and its residents. Mander was speaking at a press conference in Delhi, releasing the report titled "The Siege of AMU".

Conflicting statements

Although the Uttar Pradesh government has maintained that there were no police excesses while handling the violence, conflicting reports and social media videos suggest that the police vandalised public and private properties in UP and Bihar.

Several instances of police brutality while dealing with peaceful protestors have been caught on camera. An 11-year-old in Varanasi died in a stampede caused by police lathi charge during the protests. A video suggests that the police action was on a large but peaceful group of demonstrators.

Reports of police barging in houses in Lucknow and Bijnor have come out, where women spoke of policemen beating them up and vandalising property, even when the men they had come looking for were away.

Around 5,400 people have been taken under custody till now and around 705 have been sent to jail. The government is also expected to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against 250 demonstrators.

Recovering damages

In the midst of the conflicting reports, Yogi Government has issued a notice to initiate the process of recovery of damage to public property, incurred during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent. UP's Rampur district administration has become the first in the state to do so.

The move comes days after around 18 people were killed during the anti-CAA protests in the state and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning that "revenge will be taken".

Identical notices were sent to 28 people, holding them responsible for acts of violence and damage to government property and seeking recovery of Rs 14.86 lakhs. Among those who received the notice include an embroidery worker and a spice hawker.