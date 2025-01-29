As netizens are sharing a notification on social media regarding recruitment in the National Health Mission (NHM), Jammu & Kashmir, the authorities cautioned the people against this fraudulent advertisement on Wednesday.

The National Health Mission Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday issued an alert regarding fake job advertisements circulating on social media, particularly misleading claims about the JKNHM CHO Recruitment 2024. The misinformation has reportedly been spread by an online portal, creating confusion among job seekers.

In an official clarification, NHM J&K stated that no advertisement has been issued for the recruitment of Community Health Officers (CHOs) or any other category of staff by the State Health Society. It urged the public to disregard such false notifications and avoid falling prey to misleading information.

Authorities of the NHM J&K have clarified that no such recruitment drive has been announced and urged aspirants to rely solely on the official website for verified updates. Authorities warned job seekers against falling prey to misinformation and emphasized the importance of verifying job-related announcements through official channels.

NHM J&K has advised candidates to rely only on official sources for recruitment-related updates. The authentic information regarding job openings will be available exclusively on the official NHM J&K website: www.jknhm.jk.gov.in.

Authorities have warned against trusting unofficial sources and encouraged aspirants to verify any job-related announcements from the official portal to prevent misinformation.

Fake recruitment advertisement notifications circulated on social media

For the last 15 days, social media has been flooded with advertisements in which it is mentioned that the National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir (JKNHM), has announced an exciting recruitment drive for 400 Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies.

"The JKNHM CHO Recruitment 2024 invites applications from Ayurvedic and B.Sc./GNM Nursing graduates to participate in a six-month certificate course in Community Health. This program prepares candidates to work as Community Health Officers, addressing healthcare needs in underserved and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a unique opportunity to enhance healthcare delivery and contribute to public health," reads the advertisement.

"The JKNHM CHO recruitment drive is recruiting for 400 vacancies across Jammu and Kashmir, spread over various program study centers," it further mentioned.

In the fake advertisement, it was mentioned that the selected candidates would participate in a six-month training program to be conducted at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, District Hospital Udhampur, District Hospital Kathua, and District Hospital Rajouri in Jammu division.

In the Kashmir division, these programs would be conducted at District Hospital Anantnag, District Hospital Baramulla, and CHC Kupwara.

This training ensures candidates are well-prepared to serve as Community Health Officers, providing essential healthcare to rural communities.